PM Modi Commissions Three Indigenous Warships, Signals India's Shift From Defence Buyer To Builder

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commissioned three indigenously designed and built naval vessels, INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray, at Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, marking a significant step in India's push towards defence self-reliance and maritime capability enhancement.

The three platforms represent distinct operational strengths for the Indian Navy. INS Dunagiri is an advanced stealth frigate designed for multi-dimensional combat operations, INS Sanshodhak is a large survey vessel built for hydrographic and oceanographic missions, while INS Agray is an anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft aimed at strengthening coastal defence.

The commissioning comes as India seeks to expand domestic defence manufacturing under its Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and reduce dependence on imported military hardware.

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Ahead of the ceremony, the Indian Navy described INS Dunagiri as a technologically advanced warship equipped with indigenous stealth features, state-of-the-art sensors and weapons systems.

"Precision. Power. Agility. Packed with state-of-the-art weapon and sensor suites, engineered for long sea legs, sustained operations and equipped with indigenous stealth technology, Dunagiri is built for multi-dimensional dominance and lethality. Dunagiri: Decisive Dauntless Dominant," the Navy said in a video released before the commissioning.

INS Dunagiri is armed with BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system, enhancing the Navy's offensive and defensive capabilities.

INS Sanshodhak, the fourth Survey Vessel (Large) in its class, is designed to undertake coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys while collecting oceanographic and geophysical data for both defence and civilian applications. The vessel is equipped with advanced survey technologies, including Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs).

INS Agray, the fourth vessel in the Arnala-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft programme, is equipped with lightweight torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers and shallow-water sonar systems to detect and neutralise underwater threats in littoral waters.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said the three ships embody India's growing technological and industrial capabilities.

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"These three ships also symbolise three important resolutions of India. They were built in India, designed in India. They are the result of the talent of Indian industries, the skill of Indian engineers, and the hard work of Indian workers, and this is the greatest strength of the new India," he said.

"Today India no longer wants to remain a mere buyer in the defence sector. Our military power cannot become a market for the world. The definition of our strength does not lie in becoming the world's market. The definition of our power lies in my self-reliance," Modi added.

The prime minister also linked maritime strength with economic and strategic influence, highlighting India's long-term focus on naval modernisation.

"A country whose maritime power is strong will also have a strong economic and strategic influence and India understands this reality well. India is preparing itself for this, and today is a testament to our capabilities and our skills," Modi said.

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