Petrol, Diesel Prices On April 1: Check New Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, And More

Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on April 1, even as global crude oil benchmarks edged higher amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia and disruptions to key maritime trade corridors. M

The bulk rate for industrial diesel supplied to commercial users has been increased by Rs 21.92 per litre — about a 25% jump — while premium petrol prices have gone up by Rs 2 per litre. Prices of commercial LPG were hiked by Rs 195.50 on Wednesday, April 1, on the back of surge in global crude oil prices linked to the escalating Middle East conflict.

In the national capital, petrol is still selling at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. Rates are comparatively steeper in Mumbai, where petrol is being sold at Rs 103.54 per litre and diesel at about Rs 90.03 per litre. With state elections approaching, the government may prefer to keep auto fuels under control.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has revised fuel prices in Delhi, with XP100 (100‑octane petrol) witnessing a sharp hike from Rs 149 per litre to Rs 160 per litre. Xtra Green (premium diesel) has also been increased, moving up from Rs 91.49 per litre to Rs 92.99 per litre. These revised prices apply to IOCL retail outlets in the national capital, while rates at BPCL and HPCL outlets may differ marginally by a few paise.

Fuel Rates on April 1 City Petrol (Rs/Litre) Diesel (Rs/Litre) Delhi 94.77 87.67 Mumbai 103.54 90.03 Kolkata 105.45 92.02 Chennai 100.84 92.39 Ahmedabad 94.49 90.16 Hyderabad 107.46 95.70 Patna 105.71 91.49 Bengaluru 102.96 90.99 Lucknow 95.34 88.50

ALSO READ: Brent Crude Holds Steady At $105 As Conflicting US-Iran War Signals Continue

Global Oil Prices

Oil prices held relatively steady on Wednesday as markets weighed fresh signals from US President Donald Trump suggesting a potential end to the ongoing Iran conflict within weeks. Brent crude hovered below $105 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $102, after a sharp drop in the previous session.

Prices of commercial LPG were hiked by Rs 195.50 on Wednesday, April 1, on the back of surge in global crude oil prices linked to the escalating Middle East conflict. A 19-kg commercial LPG now costs Rs 2,078.50 in Delhi, according to state-owned oil companies. Commercial liquefied petroleum gas rates were last increased by Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder on March 1.

Domestic cooking gas LPG rates, which were last hiked by Rs 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7, remain unchanged, according to news agency PTI. It costs Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi. State-owned oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise ATF and LPG prices on the first day of every month based on international benchmarks and the exchange rate.

The government has also eased norms to allow sale of subsidized kerosene through select petrol pumps for a limited period, as global geopolitical tensions disrupt energy supply chains.

In a notification issued on March 29, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas permitted public sector oil marketing companies to distribute PDS superior kerosene oil (SKO) via designated service stations in up to 21 states and Union Territories that were earlier kerosene-free.

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Fuel prices in India depend on several factors, with global crude oil prices being the most significant as crude is the primary raw material used to produce petrol and diesel.

The rupee–dollar exchange rate also influences fuel prices since India imports a large portion of its crude oil requirements.

Additionally, central excise duty and state-level VAT significantly affect the final retail price of petrol and diesel, which is why rates differ across cities.

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