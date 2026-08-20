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Pakistan Summons US Envoy Over Sergio Gor's J&K 'Important Part Of India' Remark

Gor also indicated that Washington could reassess its travel advisory for J&K, citing improvements in the security situation as.

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Pakistan Summons US Envoy Over Sergio Gor's J&K 'Important Part Of India' Remark
Pakistan summons US diplomat.
Photo: NDTV

Pakistan on Thursday summoned US envoy after Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described Jammu and Kashmir an  'important part of India' during his first visit to the Union Territory.

Gor made the remarks in Srinagar, where he met with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his residence.

"It is a pleasure to be here...This is an important part of India. I am here, visiting for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place. I am thrilled to be here, thrilled to see this place," Gor said. 

Following Gor's remark, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has summoned the US Chargé d'Affaires in Islamabad, calling Gor's remarks 'incorrect'.

ALSO READ: Kashmir 'Important Part Of India', Says US Envoy; Signals Re-Evaluation Of Travel Advisory

Gor's Meeting With Omar Abdullah

Gor met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar, during his maiden visit to the territory. Gor praised the steps taken by the Centre and the J&K administration to improve security in the Union Territory. 

US To Reconsider J&K Travel Advisory 

Gor also indicated that Washington could reassess its travel advisory for J&K, citing improvements in the security situation as.

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