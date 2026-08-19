Pakistan Fumes Over US Diplomat's 'Kashmir Part Of India' Remark, Issues Demarche

Pakistan has summoned the US Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad and lodged a strong demarche over remarks by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

The demarche followed Gor's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, during which the US ambassador characterised the territory as part of India.

Gor, who was visiting Srinagar for the first time since taking charge as US Ambassador to India, described Jammu and Kashmir as an important part of India after meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. He also indicated that Washington would review its travel advisory for the region.

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Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the US Charge d'Affaires was summoned and a “strong demarche” was lodged over what Islamabad described as “factually incorrect” remarks concerning the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan “strongly condemned and categorically rejected” the characterisation of Jammu and Kashmir as a “part of India”, according to its Foreign Office statement.

Islamabad said Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognised disputed territory and claimed that its final status was to be determined in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and what it described as the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan also argued that Gor's remarks were inconsistent with what it described as the longstanding US position on the Jammu and Kashmir issue and Washington's stated commitment to international law and the UN Charter.

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Pakistan also referred to US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India and Pakistan, urging Washington to ensure that its public statements remain consistent with Islamabad's position on the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The demarche follows Gor's meeting with Omar Abdullah, during which the US envoy spoke positively about the region and indicated that the US could reconsider its travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir.

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