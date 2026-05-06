One Vote, One History: Anand Mahindra Wants This Tamil Nadu Election Math Shown In Every Classroom

The outcome of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 will be cited for years as the ultimate reminder of democracy's precision, as a single vote has redrawn the political map in Tiruppattur Assembly Constituency.

The surprise came after DMK stalwart K. R. Periyakaruppan — who had dominated the seat for nearly 20 years — was unseated by the slimmest margin imaginable, losing by just one vote to TVK's Seenivasa Sethupathy.

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Sethupathy polled 83,365 votes, narrowly surpassing Periyakaruppan's 83,364 in a dramatic finish that shows how a single ballot can rewrite political fortunes.

The twist came in the final round of counting. Periyakaruppan, who had been leading by 30 votes earlier, saw the lead evaporate in the closing moments — turning what seemed like a routine victory into a historic upset.

The razor-thin margin has now become the defining image of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election 2026, especially as actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as a major force in the state.

Reacting to the result, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra posted on X that the image of this one-vote victory should be shown in classrooms across the country.

The results of the recent state elections have been dramatic by any measure.



But for me, this image will remain the most unforgettable outcome of the elections.



More than 166,000 votes were cast between the two leading candidates in this constituency in Tamil Nadu.



And history… pic.twitter.com/85UtN3VkZC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 6, 2026

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Reflecting on over 1.66 lakh votes cast between the top two candidates, he noted that “history was changed by just one vote,” calling it a powerful lesson in the value of individual participation in democracy.

His message was clear: in a system powered by millions, it is still the strength of one vote that can ultimately decide who wins — and who loses everything.

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