Northern Lights In India: When To Watch Aurora Borealis? Places With The Best Chance To See 

A powerful solar storm is racing towards Earth, creating a rare and historic opportunity for sky watchers in parts of northern India to witness the Aurora Borealis. Commonly known as Northern Lights, the US-based Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a geomagnetic storm watch for June 8 and June 9 after a massive cloud of charged solar particles erupted from the Sun and began moving toward Earth.

Triggered by a series of powerful Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) originating from Active Region 4461, a highly active zone on the Sun that recently produced an M1.8-class solar flare and a fast-moving filament eruption.

Scientists estimate the solar material is travelling at nearly 1,400 kilometres per second and is expected to collide with Earth's magnetic field, potentially triggering a strong G3-class geomagnetic storm. The latest forecast predicts geomagnetic conditions could peak at G3 (Strong) on June 8 before easing to G2 (Moderate) levels on June 9.

As billions of tons of highly charged particles collide with Earth's magnetic field, the auroral oval expands, causing the stunning ‘dancing lights' to appear exceptionally far south, including in India. Here's everything you need to know about auroras in India tonight:

When, Where to Watch Auroras in India?

Traditionally seen at Arctic viewing spots such as Norway and Iceland, the auroras are expected to be visible from a high-altitude location in North India.

Best Places in India to Watch for Auroras

If conditions remain favourable, sky watchers in the following regions may have the best chance of spotting the rare display:

Ladakh: The high altitude, dry climate and extremely low light pollution make Ladakh one of India's premier stargazing destinations. Areas around Hanle Dark Sky Reserve and Pangong Lake could offer the clearest views. You may also see the northern lights in Pangong Tso and Nubra Valley.

The high altitude, dry climate and extremely low light pollution make Ladakh one of India's premier stargazing destinations. Areas around Hanle Dark Sky Reserve and Pangong Lake could offer the clearest views. You may also see the northern lights in Pangong Tso and Nubra Valley. Kashmir: Remote locations around Gulmarg, Sonmarg and other higher-altitude regions may provide favourable viewing conditions if skies remain clear.

Remote locations around Gulmarg, Sonmarg and other higher-altitude regions may provide favourable viewing conditions if skies remain clear. Uttarakhand: Higher Himalayan regions such as Munsiyari and Auli may provide suitable conditions away from urban lighting.

Higher Himalayan regions such as Munsiyari and Auli may provide suitable conditions away from urban lighting. Himachal Pradesh: The Spiti Valley, Kaza and surrounding Himalayan regions are among the darkest locations in India. These areas could potentially offer views toward the northern horizon.

While the exact arrival of a solar storm can vary slightly based on real-time satellite data, astronomers have mapped that the solar storm is expected to peak between 11:30 p.m. IST on Monday and 2:30 a.m. IST.

Will metro cities see the northern lights?

No, people in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata won't be able to see the auroras. Why? The intense urban light pollution, thick atmospheric smog and geographic locations closer to the equator will completely block out the faint aurora light.

What colour will the northern lights be in India?

Unlike the vivid greens typically photographed in Scandinavia, aurora visible from India will likely be crimson-red or deep purple. This is because India is so far south. Astronomers caution that the display may be difficult to see with the naked eye. Sky watchers will be peering across thousands of kilometres at the very top edge of the Earth's atmosphere.

Solar particles collide with low-density oxygen atoms, which glow in a rare crimson hue, at these extreme altitudes (above 200 km).

What Causes an Aurora?

Auroras are a natural light display in the sky, predominantly seen in high-latitude regions around the Arctic and Antarctic. They occur when charged particles released by the Sun collide with gases in Earth's upper atmosphere. As these particles are guided by Earth's magnetic field toward the poles, they interact with oxygen and nitrogen atoms.

The collisions release energy in the form of light, creating shimmering ribbons, curtains, or glowing mists of colours ranging from vibrant greens and pinks to deep reds and purples. The stronger the solar storm, the farther away from the poles these lights can be seen.

Why Are They Called the Northern Lights?

The phenomenon is commonly known as the “Northern Lights” because it is usually observed in regions near the North Pole and the northern magnetic pole. Scientifically, these lights are called ‘Aurora Borealis'

The word ‘Aurora' comes from the Roman goddess of dawn, while ‘Borealis' is derived from Boreas (the Greek god of the north wind). Together, the term literally means “Dawn of the North.”

The southern counterpart is called Aurora Australis, or the Southern Lights, which occur around Antarctica and the southern polar regions.

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