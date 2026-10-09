Noisy Roads, Garbage, Rash Driving: Bengaluru Resident Moving To Hyderabad Asks, 'Is There Anything Good About The City?'

A Bengaluru resident who recently moved to Hyderabad for work has taken to Reddit to express frustration over the city's noisy roads, rash driving, garbage, dust and poor road conditions, asking fellow users whether there is anything good about the city.

The user, who moved to Hyderabad about two weeks ago, shared the experience on the Hyderabad subreddit, saying the transition from Bengaluru had been difficult. "Hey everyone, I recently moved from Bangalore to Hyderabad about two weeks ago for work, and to be honest, I'm feeling so bad and frustrated right now. Bangalore was so good when I was living there, and settling here has been a total shock," the user wrote.

The user said they had rented a flat in Hafeezpet and had to commute to Hitech City for work every day. Complaining about the conditions in the neighbourhood, the user said the roads were noisy, motorists drove rashly and the weather was hot and dusty.

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"I actually bought and renovated my flat here, spending a lot of money on it, but every single day I keep cleaning and the dust just keeps coming back endlessly," the user wrote.

The user also complained about the poor condition of roads near the flat, alleging that garbage was dumped around the area and open sewage water was present on the streets, making it difficult to walk around.

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The user also expressed disappointment with Hyderabad's food scene, saying neither food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato nor restaurants had met their expectations. "I haven't been able to find any good food either. Whether I order on Swiggy or Zomato or go out to restaurants, nothing tastes good—not even basic North Indian food," the user wrote.

The user added that the combination of dust, heat, poor surroundings and disappointing food had made settling into the new city difficult and lonely.

Mentioning an allergy to dust, the user asked Reddit users for recommendations for nightlife and indoor places to explore without having to spend much time outdoors. "Is there anything actually good about Hyderabad, or any recommendations to help me survive living around Hafeezpet? Please tell me if it gets better," the user asked.

The post attracted several comments, with some users agreeing with the complaints about the city's infrastructure while others questioned the choice of neighbourhood or defended its food scene.

"Why of all places you had to go to Hafeezpet? One of most congested places!!," one user commented.

Another user acknowledged the concerns about the city's condition but disagreed with the criticism of its food. "You are right about most things, Hyderabad is in pretty bad shape unless it's in better neighborhoods. But food? Hyderabad has an amazing food scene of all types of cuisines and price points. I will not comment on the hygiene aspect tho," the user wrote.

A third user responded to the complaint about the weather, writing, "North Indian guy complaining about heat. Strange."

Another Reddit user, who said they lived in Kondapur near Hafeezpet, suggested wearing a mask outdoors and visiting Golden Tulip Park in Kondapur for a more peaceful environment. "Bro I stay in Kondapur near Hafeezpet. Always wear a mask, that's the first suggestion. Don't go outside without a mask. If I want to walk peacefully I would suggest one park. Golden tulip park Kondapur. Just come on your bike or Rapido. Here you will get some peace. The whole colony is clean and has a good atmosphere. You can try," the user commented.

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