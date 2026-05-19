'No Plan To Monetise Temple Gold': Government Debunks Viral Reports Of Gold Bond Issuances

The government on Tuesday categorically denied reports and social media claims suggesting that it was planning to monetise gold held by temple trusts and other religious institutions across the country. In an official clarification issued by the Press Information Bureau, the Ministry of Finance said speculation that the Centre intended to issue gold bonds to temples in exchange for their gold reserves, or that any proposal had been approved to monetise temple gold holdings, was “completely false, misleading and without any basis.”

The clarification comes after a wave of posts on social media and some media reports claimed that gold owned by temples could be brought under a government-backed monetisation programme.

The ministry also dismissed claims that gold plating on temple towers, doors and other structures would be treated as part of India's “Strategic Gold Reserves.” “It is clarified that claims suggesting that gold plates on temple towers, doors, or other temple structures will be considered as ‘Strategic Gold Reserves of India' are false, misleading, and entirely baseless,” the government said.

The statement made it clear that there is no policy under consideration to include temple-owned gold in any government programme.

The government urged citizens not to believe or circulate such rumours, warning that the spread of unverified information can create unnecessary confusion and mislead the public.

It also advised people to rely solely on official communications issued through authorised channels for any information related to policy decisions or new schemes. According to the ministry, any future announcement involving government policy would be communicated through official press releases, government websites and verified public communication platforms.

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