No Active SIM, No Messaging? What New SIM-Binding Rules Mean For WhatsApp, Signal And Telegram Users

Users of WhatsApp, Telegram and other messaging apps could lose access to their accounts if their registered SIM card is removed or deactivated under the government's proposed SIM-binding requirements. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has extended the compliance deadline to December 31, 2026, following representations from the industry. The changes could affect how users access messaging services from January 1, 2027.

The proposed framework would require platforms that use Indian mobile numbers for registration to ensure the corresponding active SIM card or eSIM remains present on the device.

What Is SIM Binding?

SIM binding links a messaging account to a live, active mobile connection verified through know-your-customer (KYC) checks. Currently, users can continue accessing messaging accounts after removing the SIM card used during registration. Under the proposed requirements, platforms would have to verify that the registered number remains associated with an active SIM or eSIM on the device.

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If that SIM is removed, replaced or deactivated, the messaging service could suspend functionality until the registered number is restored through a valid SIM card or eSIM profile.

The requirements are expected to cover both physical SIM cards and eSIMs. Users with an active eSIM linked to their registered number are unlikely to face problems solely because they do not use a physical card.

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Why Is The Government Proposing The Change?

The DoT says the measure aims to curb cyber fraud, including phishing, impersonation and so-called digital arrest scams. According to the department, fraudsters have obtained Indian SIM cards, used them to register messaging accounts and then operated those accounts from outside the country.

Authorities believe requiring an active SIM to remain linked to an account could make Indian mobile numbers harder to misuse for cross-border fraud. The government has also cited financial losses suffered by Indian consumers through cybercrime as a reason for tightening the requirements.

Which Apps And Users Could Be Affected?

WhatsApp and Telegram are expected to fall within the scope of the requirements because they use phone numbers to identify and register users. Signal's position remains unclear. Reports indicate that the platform had not responded to government communications when the matter was reviewed. Snapchat, meanwhile, is reportedly unlikely to be covered.

The changes could particularly affect people who keep their registered SIM in a secondary phone while using a messaging account on another device. Users who remove their SIM after setting up an account or rely mainly on Wi-Fi could also face disruption. Those with dual-SIM phones may need to ensure the number associated with their messaging account remains active and meets the platform's requirements.

The information available does not indicate that WhatsApp will stop working on particular iPhone or Android models from January 1, 2027. The proposed changes concern SIM verification and account authentication, rather than handset brands or operating systems.

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