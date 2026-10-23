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Kolkata Airport Bomb Scare: Tissue Paper Note Warns Of Bomb At Boarding Gate 30

A cleaning staffer found the threat note in a women's toilet. CISF personnel and the bomb squad searched the airport as police examined CCTV footage.

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Kolkata Airport Bomb Scare: Tissue Paper Note Warns Of Bomb At Boarding Gate 30
A handwritten bomb warning sparks a security search at Kolkata airport, with flights unaffected.
Photo Source: NDTV

A handwritten note on tissue paper warning of a bomb at a boarding gate was found in a toilet at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here on Friday morning, prompting an extensive search of the premises, officials said.

"The search is underway, and no suspicious object has been found so far. Also, there is no disruption to flight operations," an official told PTI.

"One of our cleaning staff members found a note on a tissue paper in a women's toilet, warning of a bomb at boarding gate number 30, and alerted the authorities," he said.

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Following this, the area around the boarding gate was cleared as the bomb squad, along with CISF personnel, launched an extensive search across the airport, the official said.

An officer of Bidhannagar City Police said, "Police are questioning the cleaning staffer who found the note and examining CCTV footage to identify who left it."

Security has been tightened across the airport but there was no disruption to flight operations, an airport official said.

The incident comes about a fortnight after the airport received a bomb threat through an email on October 8, warning that explosives had been placed on the premises. Security agencies launched a search after alerting passengers and clearing parts of the airport, but no explosive materials were found.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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