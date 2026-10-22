Blackout In Gurugram! 3,000 Complaints In 12 Hours As Electricity Employees Strike

Gurugram is facing electricity supply disruptions as Haryana electricity department employees began a three-day strike on October 22 to protest against the proposed privatisation of power distribution, as reported by NDTV

The disruption has reportedly affected thousands of consumers, with drinking water supplies also hit in several areas, as reported by NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

According to the report, more than 3,000 electricity-related complaints were received within the first 12 hours of the strike.

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The power supply began facing disruptions in several parts of the city from around 10 PM on Wednesday, adding to concerns among residents.

Of the complaints received, 945 were registered overnight, followed by another 2,245 within just two hours in the morning. Complaints reportedly continued to pour in through online platforms and call centres.

The strike has raised concerns over the availability of electricity, drinking water and other essential services in Gurugram and across other affected areas of Haryana.

Why Are Haryana Electricity Employees On Strike?

Electricity department employees and engineers across Haryana are protesting against the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission's decision to grant a 25-year parallel electricity distribution licence to Eleven Power Private Limited for Gurugram and Nuh.

Employee unions have described the move as a step towards privatisation of the state's power distribution network. They have also raised concerns about the future of the state-owned Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), along with the interests of employees and consumers.

The unions said repeated assurances from the government had failed to resolve their outstanding demands, prompting them to launch a statewide strike from October 22 to October 24.

The impact has extended beyond electricity supply, with drinking water availability reportedly affected in some parts of Gurugram. Residents are facing additional difficulties as the disruption continues.

Employees Warn Of Indefinite Strike

The protesting employees have warned that their agitation could intensify if the government fails to address their demands and withdraw the decision to grant the private distribution licence.

The Haryana Electricity Employees and Engineers Joint Struggle Front is expected to decide its next course of action on October 24, the final day of the three-day strike.

The unions have indicated that the protest could be extended indefinitely if their demands remain unresolved.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has said it will challenge the regulator's decision before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity and seek a stay on its implementation.

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Haryana Energy Minister Anil Vij has said the government intends to pursue the legal challenge within five to six days.

With the strike continuing, the immediate challenge remains restoring electricity supply, addressing the growing number of consumer complaints and ensuring that essential services function without disruption across Gurugram and other affected parts of the state.

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