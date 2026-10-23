Iranian Diplomat Reveals Why Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Can't Appear In Public

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has stayed out of public view for security reasons, Iranian Diplomat Abdul Majid Hakeem Elahi has said.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2026, Elahi said the leader is in good health and working normally.

Asked about the leader, whom the world has "heard" but not seen, Elahi said he "is benefiting from very good health and he's working very nicely".

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He added: "Due to the security till now he didn't come to the media and no one see him."

Elahi said Iran's president had told him of a seven-hour meeting with the leader last week. He said the parliament speaker had also met him and would visit India "the day after tomorrow".

Elahi also said Khamenei attended his father's funeral and that "some nights, he comes to the street" to join demonstrations.

Media reports say Khamenei has not appeared in public since being named supreme leader in March, including at the funeral of his father, Ali Khamenei.

Mojtaba was reportedly wounded in the 28 February strike that killed his father.

Elahi opened by turning to that day, saying the school in Minab was attacked twice and "168 innocent children" were killed. He said the US has not apologised.

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He accused the US and Israel of failing in their aims in the war. Elahi said Washington wanted regime change, to divide Iran into five parts and to take over its oil, and that it "couldn't achieve anything".

He claimed the leadership change had made Iran stronger. "Now every country respects Iran," he said. Elahi also said the US and Israel "damaged a lot of schools, universities, and also factories".

On the Strait of Hormuz, he said it had been open for thousands of years until "they came and they closed it". "What is the achievement of this war?" he asked.

Elahi praised India's ties with Iran. "Iran and India are two faces of one page of one book," he said. He said India, as BRICS chair, can play "a very big role" in bringing peace to the Middle East and the Persian Gulf.

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