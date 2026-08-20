No New SIMs For Users With 9 Connections? What DoT Order To Telcos Mean

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has strengthened enforcement of India's limits on mobile connections, directing telecom operators to use digital identification and verification measures to prevent subscribers from obtaining SIM cards beyond the prescribed limits.

In a circular issued on August 17, 2026, the DoT said an individual can hold a maximum of nine mobile connections across telecom service providers and licensed service areas. The limit is six connections in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and the Northeast licensed service areas. Connections beyond these limits are considered violations of existing guidelines.

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The department's Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP), using subscriber information submitted by telecom operators, will identify mobile connections belonging to the same individual across different operators and service areas. Subscribers found holding excess connections will be required to bring their numbers within the permitted limit, with excess or subsequently acquired connections potentially facing suspension or disconnection.

Under the new system, the DoT will introduce photo-based identification to strengthen enforcement. From August 23, telecom operators will be able to access representative photographs of subscribers who have already reached their maximum permitted number of connections and will be required to download the information daily.

From August 24, operators must use these records to identify subscribers attempting to obtain additional connections beyond the prescribed limit and prevent such activations. Until the system is fully implemented, connections activated beyond the limit may be suspended pending resolution.

The DoT has directed telecom companies to initially conduct checks on a post-facto basis before integrating the system into customer enrolment and SIM activation processes in real time. Full real-time integration is required by November 30, 2026.

The framework involves data sharing and processing through DoT systems, including the DIP and Sanchar Saathi, with telecom operators using the information for verification, rejection handling and monitoring.

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The move aims to strengthen SIM ownership controls, prevent misuse of mobile connections and improve enforcement through automated, cross-operator verification.

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