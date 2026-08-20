Aditya Birla Capital To Expand Into Gold Loan Business, Plans 1,000 Branches

Aditya Birla Capital's NBFC business has entered the gold loan segment and plans to expand its presence with 200-300 dedicated gold loan branches by March 2027\, according to an exchange filing.

The company aims to establish around 1,000 gold loan branches over the next three years, building a pan-India franchise across high-potential markets.

The gold loan offering will combine branch-led services with digital capabilities, focusing on transparent pricing, secure handling of pledged gold and faster loan disbursals. The business will cater to customers across urban and semi-urban markets, including existing customers within the Aditya Birla Capital ecosystem.

On the bourses, Aditya Birla Capital shares rose up to 2.41% to hit an intraday high of Rs 406.35 on BSE. At 9:40 am, the stock was trading 2.07% higher at Rs 404.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.70% higher at 77,445 levels.

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Focus On Secured Lending

Rakesh Singh, Executive Director and CEO – NBFC, Aditya Birla Capital, said the company's expansion into gold loans is a natural extension of its secured lending strategy, given the segment's structural growth in India.

The company said the business will focus on governance, prudent risk management, operational excellence and customer service, while leveraging its existing distribution network and digital capabilities.

Aditya Birla Capital's NBFC business is among India's top five AAA-rated diversified NBFCs, offering secured and unsecured lending solutions across retail, SME and corporate segments.

In FY26, NBFC AUM grew 27% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,59,916 crore, while disbursements rose 25% to Rs 84,204 crore. Profit before tax increased 20% to Rs 4,023 crore.

The growth continued into Q1 FY27, with AUM rising 28% YoY to Rs 1,67,456 crore, disbursements increasing 34% to Rs 21,201 crore and profit before tax climbing 32% to Rs 1,222 crore.

The company said the gold loan business will further strengthen its secured lending franchise as it expands its physical and digital distribution network across India.

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