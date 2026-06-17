New Details Emerge In Sanchita Ugale's Suicide Case: Late Actress Was Stressed, Undergoing Treatment

Fresh details have emerged in the death of television actress Sanchita Ugale, with police revealing that the 22-year-old had been dealing with stress and was undergoing medical treatment before her death.

In a video shared by ANI, Senior Police Inspector Sujit Pawar said investigators have uncovered several details while examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. According to him, Sanchita had been working in television for the last three years and was facing considerable stress.

"The subsequent investigation has revealed many details. She was undergoing treatment. She was under stress. Her conversations with her psychiatrist have also come to light," Pawar said.

What Happened On June 14?

According to the police timeline, Sanchita was at her home in Sai Santoshi Building, Nalasopara East on the evening of June 14. Her parents reportedly left for the market around 6 pm, while her younger sister Anjali remained with her until approximately 6:30 pm.

Police said that sometime between 6:30 pm and 7 pm, Sanchita died by suicide inside her bedroom. She was later found hanging from a ceiling fan using a saree. Family members rushed her to Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Based on a complaint filed by her father, Machhindra Ugale, Achole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Medical Records And Investigation

Inspector Pawar said investigators have obtained medical records connected to the actress's treatment. According to the officer, Sanchita had reportedly told her psychiatrist that she had been troubled for around six months and was experiencing memory-related issues.

Police said her parents also informed investigators that she had been facing several work-related concerns. Notices have reportedly been issued to three to four individuals as part of the ongoing probe.

ALSO READ: Sanchita Ugale Cause Of Death: 'Chhaava' 'Kumkum Bhagya' Actress Dies At Home Near Mumbai

Family And Friend Speak Out

In recent interviews, both Sanchita's father and one of her close friends spoke about her mental health struggles.

Her father claimed that she often appeared disturbed and would suddenly slip into depression even during happier moments. Meanwhile, her friend Geetanjali claimed Sanchita had been expressing thoughts about not wanting to live for several months. She also alleged that the actress struggled with severe depression, sleep-related issues and had gradually lost interest in her work despite landing significant acting opportunities.

A Promising Career Cut Short

Sanchita was known for her role as Diya Tandon in Kumkum Bhagya and also appeared in Wagle Ki Duniya and Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi. Beyond television, she featured in films and OTT projects, including Chhaava, where she played the younger version of Tara Rani, and Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

Police investigation into the case remains ongoing.

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