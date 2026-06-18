Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

19-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Coimbatore Days Before Re-exam

A 19-year-old Coimbatore NEET aspirant reportedly died by suicide due to mental agony over exam cancellation and re-test pressure. Her death sparked heavy political protests demanding a ban on NEET and the Education Minister's resignation.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
19-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Coimbatore Days Before Re-exam
The incident sparked massive demonstrations at the Government Medical College campus.
Representative Image (Photo Credit- Unsplash)

A 19-year-old medical aspirant, S. Anu Keerthana, reportedly died by suicide after consuming poison at her Kovaipudur residence. The tragedy has triggered widespread outrage and renewed intense scrutiny over the immense psychological toll of competitive examinations.

Keerthana, the elder daughter of CITU trade union leader Senthil Prabhu, had previously qualified for a BDS seat in 2025 but chose to drop a year to pursue her MBBS dream. After rigorously preparing for the May 3 NEET (UG) exam, her aspirations were derailed when the Union government cancelled the test following widespread paper leak allegations, scheduling a mandatory re-test for June 21, as per The Times Of India.

ALSO READ: India's Peak Power Consumption Eases Amid Monsoon Showers, Weak Cooling Demand

The sudden cancellation and the looming pressure of rewriting the high-stakes exam reportedly caused her severe mental distress. Before taking the drastic step, Keerthana sent a heartbreaking WhatsApp message to her paternal uncle, expressing deep anxiety over the recurring financial burden placed on her father. "I had taken the NEET exam and was waiting to join a medical college, but the exam was cancelled.

I am afraid to take the test again... I do not know how I can ever look him in the face again," the text read. Alarmed relatives rushed to her home and found her unconscious. She was moved to a private hospital, where she later succumbed, according to TOI.

Grieving family members initially refused to accept Keerthana's body, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They relented late at night following talks with revenue officials.

The incident sparked massive demonstrations at the Government Medical College campus, demanding an immediate ban on the NEET system. The Kuniyamuthur police have registered a case, seized the victim's mobile phone, and initiated a formal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Group C Points Table As Brazil Beats Haiti And Morocco Defeats Scotland

FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Group C Points Table As Brazil Beats Haiti And Morocco Defeats Scotland

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source