Navi Mumbai To Face 24-Hour Water Supply Cut; NMMC Shares Timings, Details Of Areas Affected

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation would halt water supplies from 10 a.m. on May 13 to 10 a.m. on May 14, resulting in a 24-hour water outage. The city's primary water distribution facility is being shut down for extensive maintenance and upgrades.

Water pressure would stay low even after service resumes on May 14, according to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Residents have been instructed to utilise stored water wisely throughout the shutdown period and to stockpile adequate water for drinking and household purposes.

Numerous nodes within the boundaries of the NMMC would be impacted by the water cut. Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, Sanpada, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli are among the areas. Direct tap connections on the main water line and CIDCO nodes, such as Kharghar and Kamothe, would also be affected by the disruption.

Water Cut Timings:

Navi Mumbai water cut starts 13 May 2026, 10:00 am

Navi Mumbai water cut end 14 May 2026 10:00 am

As per NMMC, the Navi Mumbai water cut is scheduled to install large-diameter valves at the Bhokarpada Water Purification Center and the CBD Belapur Sector-28 pumping house. Additionally, teams will do vital electrical work and link the main pipeline close to the Bhokarpada MBR.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Water Cut From May 15: BMC Announces 10% Supply Reduction Across City

In addition to these duties, important pre-monsoon maintenance at pumping houses will be carried out by NMMC. According to officials, the operation aims to manage anticipated heavy rains and prepare the network for the impending monsoon season by focusing on the main water pipeline, key valve systems, and pipeline connections. For residents in the municipal corporation area, this information is crucial.

The NMMC posted the following information about the water cut on X: "Essential works on the main water pipeline, valve installation, pipeline connections, as well as pre-monsoon repair works will be undertaken, due to which the water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours in some areas of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation jurisdiction."

Earlier, on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it will implement a 10% water cut across the city from May 15. The civic body is implementing the precautionary measures as levels in the lakes supplying water to the city have dipped.

During the ensuing 24-hour closure and low-pressure period, inhabitants of Navi Mumbai will need to organise their storage and modify their regular routines.

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