National Doctor's Day 2026: Date, Theme And Significance

National Doctors' Day is celebrated every year on July 1 in India to honour the community that works tirelessly to keep people healthy. From treating common illnesses to performing life-saving surgeries, doctors play an important role in people's lives.

The day is not just about thanking doctors but also a chance to appreciate them for carrying the responsibility every day.

National Doctors' Day 2026: Date

The country marks National Doctors' Day on July 1 in memory of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, one of the country's most respected physicians. The date marks both his birth anniversary, July 1, 1882, and death anniversary, July 1, 1962.



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Dr Roy was not only a renowned doctor but also a freedom fighter, educationist and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. He received the Bharat Ratna in 1961 for his contribution to medicine and public service.

National Doctors' Day 2026: Theme

The theme for National Doctors' Day 2026 is "Behind the Mask: Who Heals the Healers?" This means that while doctors spend their lives caring for patients, they also need care and support for their own physical, mental and emotional well-being.

Doctors often work long hours, handle medical emergencies, and make important decisions that can save lives. They also deal with stress, pressure and emotional situations every day. This year's theme reminds people that doctors are human too and need rest, appreciation and a healthy work environment.

The theme also encourages hospitals, healthcare organisations and society to pay more attention to doctors' mental health and their well-being.

National Doctors' Day 2026: Significance

National Doctors' Day is a reminder to appreciate the people who are there whenever we need medical help. It recognises the dedication of doctors who spend years training, work long hours and care for patients during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

The day also reminds people that doctors face many challenges, such as long working hours, stress and the pressure of making important medical decisions. It encourages everyone to respect and appreciate their hard work.

The day was first observed in India in 1991 by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to honour the legacy of Dr Roy.

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