Murder Caught On Camera: Gym Owner Shot Dead In Haryana During Morning Workout Session

A gym owner, identified as Deepak, who was also reportedly a local property dealer, was shot dead in Hansi, Haryana around 5:30 am while he was training students outside his gym, and was captured on CCTV.

The camera footage of the incident has since surfaced, providing investigators with crucial visual evidence of the sequence of events in which two armed assailants were seen. Arriving on a motorcycle, the assailants kept their helmets on to conceal their identities during the targeted shooting.

The fatal attack occurred while the victim was actively training students outside a row of shops near Fawwara Chowk, where he routinely held morning exercise sessions. After arriving at the location, one of them opened fire on Deepak along the road, discharging around 10 rounds of bullets before fleeing the scene. The attackers fatally shot the gym owner in the head and back at close range, killing him instantly in a targeted five-second ambush.

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A young woman, identified as Shikha, was injured by stray bullet fragments while warming up nearby during the shooting. She was rushed to a private hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment, as per India Today.

Following the incident, a murder case has been registered, and multiple police teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the suspects. Locals and possible eyewitnesses are also being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement has sealed the crime scene as a high-level investigation gets underway. To expedite the probe, forensic specialists and the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) have been brought in to analyse the site and track down the suspects, as per Times Now.

The daylight nature of the attack and the heavy gunfire have intensified concerns among residents, with authorities describing the case as a high-priority investigation. Further details are expected as the probe continues.

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