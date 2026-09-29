Mumbai's Iconic Yazdani Bakery Shuts Down For Renovation

Mumbai's iconic Yazdani Bakery has temporarily shut operations for renovation, marking a new phase for one of the city's best-known old Irani bakeries. Located in Fort near Horniman Circle, Yazdani Bakery announced that it would close from September 29 to carry out renovation work at the premises.

The owners of the bakery have indicated that the move is aimed at refurbishing the establishment.

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“This bakery was built for the people and that's what we intend to do. For generations, you've made Yazdani part of Mumbai's story. Now, it's our turn to give something back,” the bakery said in a message on Instagram announcing the temporary closure.

Established in 1953, Yazdani is known for its traditional breads, cakes and old-world bakery setting. The establishment has continued to attract customers for its mawa cake, brun maska and other baked products.

The renovation comes as the family seeks to give the nearly seven-decade-old establishment a fresh lease of life while retaining its traditional identity. The bakery had already been operating on a takeaway-only basis, with its dining service suspended since the pandemic.

The refurbishment also comes against the backdrop of wider changes facing Mumbai's traditional bakeries. Authorities have been pushing establishments that use wood and coal-fired ovens to shift to cleaner fuels.

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The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board had issued a show-cause notice to scores of bakery shops including Yazdani in January 2025 over the use of wood as fuel. The Bombay High Court has also directed bakeries and other establishments using conventional fuels to move towards cleaner alternatives.

For now, the renovation represents an attempt to update the historic bakery while keeping Yazdani's long association with Mumbai's Fort neighbourhood intact.

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