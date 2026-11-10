Mumbai: Teenage Boy Killed As Slab Of Firecracker Shop In Malvani, Malad Collapses After Explosion

A 16-year-old boy died after the slab of a shop storing firecrackers collapsed following an explosion in Mumbai's Malad area, officials said on Tuesday. The incident occurred at 9.56 pm on Monday at the ground-floor shop on Abdul Hamid Marg in Malvani, they said.

Following an explosion of firecrackers, the shop's slab collapsed, and a blaze also erupted, a civic official said.

The fire was confined to firecrackers, electrical wiring and installations spread over about 20 by 30 feet inside the shop and was extinguished by 10.36 pm, according to the fire brigade.

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A boy, who was reported missing after the incident, was later found charred to death inside the shop, the civic official said. The deceased, identified as Shanwaz Niyaz Khan, suffered 100 per cent burns, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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