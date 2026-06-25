Will It Rain Heavily In Mumbai Today After Yesterday's Downpour? Check IMD's Forecast

Mumbai and neighbouring Thane are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at isolated locations on Thursday, June 25. Wind speeds may reach 30–40 kmph, raising the possibility of brief disruptions to road traffic, local train services and outdoor activities in vulnerable areas.

Palghar, meanwhile, is expected to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers through the day.

According to AccuWeather's forecast, Mumbai will remain mostly cloudy with a bit of rain, with the maximum temperature expected to touch around 30°C. Cloud cover is likely to continue into the night, with a touch of rain possible and the minimum temperature forecast at about 27°C. The city has a 55% chance of precipitation today, as monsoon conditions continue to influence weather across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Skymet Weather, meanwhile, said the day is expected to begin with light rain in the morning, when temperatures are likely to range between 24°C and 28°C. Humidity levels may remain high, between 81% and 94%, while winds are expected to blow at around 15.3 kmph.

By evening, skies are likely to turn overcast, with temperatures rising to between 28°C and 30°C. Humidity may range from 77% to 83%, with winds strengthening slightly to around 17.8 kmph.

Skymet also indicated that cloudy conditions are likely to persist through the night. While the forecast points to largely dry conditions overnight, rainfall of up to 14 mm remains possible in parts of the city.

ALSO READ: Mumbaikars Should Enjoy Rains, Says Mayor Ritu Tawde Amid Waterlogging, Slow Moving Traffic

Mumbai Rains Yesterday

Mumbai experienced the season's first rainfall disrupted both road and rail traffic in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, flooding low-lying areas and leaving commuters stranded during rush hours. Some parts of the city received over 300 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8 am. Among the areas that received exceptionally heavy rains, Malvani in the western suburbs recorded 340 mm, while Parel in central Mumbai received 334 mm of rainfall during the period.

The intensity reduced later as the island city, eastern and western suburbs recorded 12 mm, 6 mm and 7 mm rainfall, respectively, from 8 am to 2 pm. The southwest monsoon reached Mumbai on Tuesday, 13 days after its normal onset date.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains Havoc: Civic Body Employee Falls In Manhole In Front Of Mayor Ritu Tawde - Video

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