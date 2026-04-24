Fact Check: Mumbai Police Rejects Reports Of FIR Against Woman Who Protested Traffic Jam During BJP's Rally

The Mumbai Police has clarified that no FIR has been registered against a woman who allegedly confronted Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan during a BJP rally in the Worli area of the city.

In a post on 'X', Mumbai Police said, "no FIR has been registered against the woman, and people are requested to confirm facts through official sources before sharing on social media and to avoid spreading misinformation."

The clarification comes after reports claimed that a complaint had been filed against the woman following an incident during a political rally held on April 21 in Mumbai's Worli area.

Reports stated that a complaint was lodged at the Worli police station after the incident, which added to the political and legal attention around the matter.

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No FIR has been registered against the lady.



We request you and everyone to verify the facts from official channel before posting on social media and refrain from spreading misinformation. https://t.co/A5qHv3B3cp — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 24, 2026

The complaint was submitted by Zen Sadavarte, daughter of advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte.

She alleged that the woman created a disturbance during the rally and used abusive language. The complaint also claimed that the act amounted to obstruction of public duty and disturbance of public order.

Speaking to reporters, she said, "disrespect towards police personnel, elected representatives, and the constitutional system will not be accepted in this country."

A video of Zen's statement is also going viral on social media.

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The incident took place during a protest march organised by the BJP under the Mahayuti alliance in the Worli area. The march was directed against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including the Congress and other parties, over their position on the women's reservation bill.

A large number of participants, including women, were present and raised slogans during the rally. The Jambhori Maidan area, described as a densely populated locality, witnessed traffic congestion due to the rally, which led to inconvenience for commuters.

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