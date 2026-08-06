Mumbai Local Trains Face Brief Disruption After Man Enters Western Railway Tracks

Mumbai's Western Railway suburban services were briefly disrupted after a man allegedly entered the railway tracks between Vasai and Nalasopara, NDTV reported.

The man remained on the tracks despite repeated requests to move, prompting railway authorities to intervene. As a safety measure, Western Railway temporarily suspended local train movement on the affected section while efforts were underway to move him.

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NDTV reported that the disruption led to delays in several Mumbai local trains operating on the Western Railway corridor, causing inconvenience to commuters, especially during peak traffic hours.

Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and railway staff rushed to the spot after receiving information about the trespassing. After sustained counselling and persuasion, the man was safely escorted away from the tracks without any reported injuries, according to NDTV.

Once the tracks were cleared and authorities confirmed it was safe to resume operations, Western Railway restored local train services on the affected stretch. No injuries or casualties were reported during the incident.

A video of the rescue operation has since gone viral on social media, showing railway personnel speaking to the man before leading him away from the tracks. NDTV reported that several social media users praised the prompt response and restraint shown by the RPF and railway staff during the incident.

Following the incident, Western Railway urged people not to enter or cross railway tracks illegally, warning that such actions endanger lives and can severely disrupt rail operations, NDTV reported.

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