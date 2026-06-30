Mumbai: One Student Dies, Others Severely Injured As Tree Falls On School Bus In Chembur

A tree fell on a school bus in Chembur, Mumbai, leaving one child dead and 10 seriously injured on Tuesday, as per reports. A large and aging tree fell on the bus as it was moving through Road No.11 in Chembur, with its branches crushing the front and middle portions of the bus.

At around 2:50 PM on June 30, 2026, a tree fell on a school bus belonging to Universal School on Road No. 11 in Chembur, resulting in an accident.

Local residents, law enforcement and fire department officials engaged in rescue efforts to extricate the injured children from the mangled vehicle. The children were admitted to hospitals and are currently undergoing treatment for their severe injuries. Four students are currently undergoing treatment at Zen Hospital.

One child was still trapped in the crushed bus due to the way in which the tree stump and branches impacted it. Rescue efforts were underway to help remove the child from the wreckage.

Rescue personell are also cutting the fallen tree in order to better extract it out of the accident site. Local administration has made the rescue operation and utmost priority for local officials in the area.

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Residents stated that they had repeatedly written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) requesting that the trees be trimmed or cleared, drawing attention to a similar incident had occurred in the area previously. They alleged that no action was taken despite their multiple warnings.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy showers and thunderstorms for Mumbai and its surrounding suburbs on Tuesday.

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