'I Won't Let You Touch My Body': Woman Accused Man Of Harassing Her Inside Moving Car In Delhi

A 24-year-old woman has accused a man of sexually harassing her inside a moving car in East Delhi's Mandawali area, with the victim recording the alleged assault on her mobile phone as it unfolded, police said.

According to her complaint, the accused, who was known to her, allegedly lured her out on the pretext of eating momos before insisting on stopping for CNG and later diverting the vehicle to a deserted stretch.

The woman alleged that he made obscene remarks, demanded sexual favours, touched her inappropriately, and prevented her from leaving the car.

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In the disturbing video she recorded during the alleged assault, the woman can be heard pleading with the man to let her go as he continues making unwanted sexual remarks, pushing her to a breaking point.

At one point, swinging between desperation and bravery, she is seen attempting to jump out of the moving car's window. "If you even touch me, I'll jump in front of a vehicle and end my life," she is heard saying in the shaky video, which is replete with swear words and sexually suggestive remarks from the accused.

"I won't let you touch my body," the woman repeated throughout the video, repeatedly accusing the man of lying to her.

The accused, however, continues to pester her, telling her "it will take only two minutes," while also threatening to ruin her reputation.

Based on her complaint, Mandawali Police have registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Delhi Police said a complaint has been lodged and the accused has since been apprehended. "Delhi Police has lodged a complaint and the accused has been caught. Further investigation is underway," police said.

The case has drawn attention on social media after visuals of the alleged harassment were shared widely, with many expressing outrage over the incident and calling for strict action against the accused.

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