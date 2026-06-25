Muharram 2026 Holiday: Will Banks Remain Closed For Three Consecutive Days?

To commemorate the 10th day of Ashura, which falls on the 10th of Muharram or the first month of the Islamic calendar, banks will remain closed on Friday.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banking operations will be suspended on June 26 across several states that include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

This means physical branches will be closed for three consecutive days in major places of the country, since banks are closed on Friday, June 26, for Muharram, and on the fourth Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, June 28.

Bank holidays differ by state and are regulated by the RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act. For example, certain areas might not designate June 26 as an official bank holiday, even though big cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata will observe it.

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The Day of Ashura, which occurs on the 10th of Muharram, is one of the most important events in the Islamic lunar calendar. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will be observed Ashura on June 25 due to regional differences in moon sightings. On June 26, the Muslim community in India will commemorate the event.

Muharram, which is regarded as one of the holiest periods in Islam worldwide, has great historical and spiritual significance for various Islamic groups.

Ashura is a sombre day of sorrow, especially for Shia muslims, which commemorates the terrible anniversary of the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE, when the Prophet's grandson, Imam Hussain, was killed along with his family and close friends. A fundamental tenet of Shia religion and commemoration is the ultimate sacrifice made by Imam Hussain and his steadfast opposition to injustice.

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