More Ships Arriving, No Cause Of Concern: Govt At All-Party Meet On Iran Conflict

The government on Wednesday held all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis and assured the opposition parties that more ships are coming through the Strait of Hormoz and there is no cause for concern.

The opposition leaders were told that the country is on top of geopolitics and there is enough energy security. The leaders were also told how the ongoing situation will affect India, and what steps the government has taken.

However, the opposition leaders expressed their disapproval on government's silence so far.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government responded comprehensively to the queries and has answered all the questions asked by them.

The minister added that many members wanted to know the details of the gas and petroleum supply through the Strait of Hormuz, and they were all satisfied that India secured four ships already.

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"All the opposition colleagues have said that in this hour of crisis, whatever decision the government takes, whatever steps it takes according to the prevailing situation, everyone will support it unitedly. I believe that whatever was demanded by the opposition that such information should be given, the government has given adequate information today."

The meeting was attended by the Union ministers part of the Cabinet Committee on Security — Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Tariq Anwar and Mukul Wasnik of the Congress, Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Sasmit Patra of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) were among those attending the meeting.

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"I think the opposition party has displayed maturity in expressing at the end of the meeting, that in any challenging situation, they will stand with the steps taken by the government...The opposition members were satisfied with the effort made by the government," claimed Rijiju.

However, Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar said that an attempt was made to seek clarification from the government, but the meeting was unsatisfactory.

"It has been our longstanding demand that this issue be debated in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha under Rules 193 and 170. Only then will people feel satisfied. The reality is that a conflict is already underway. Pakistan, which is smaller than us and weaker in every respect, is today acting as a mediator and playing that role, while we remain silent spectators."

CPI(M) MP John Brittas said that the government assured on measures it is taking and it's talking to all countries and wishes the war ends soon.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh said that they raised the concerns about people standing in line for gas cylinders and fuel, which is creating a confusion and panic among the people.

"The government's stance was that we are producing 60% of LPG domestically, and there will be no shortage of gas, we also have reserves of oil."

He added that what was the need to get involved in this war, why the Prime Minister was on a trip (to Israel) two days before the war, or why Pakistan is acting as a mediator."

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