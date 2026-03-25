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'Refuse To Be Part Of Escalation': Qatar Seeks To Disassociate From US-Iran War

Qatar's UN envoy condemned Iranian attacks on "neutral nations". Tehran, however, has accused the Gulf countries of providing the US with military bases to launch strikes.

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'Refuse To Be Part Of Escalation': Qatar Seeks To Disassociate From US-Iran War
Qatar's UN envoy condemned Iranian attacks on "neutral nations".
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Hind Bint Abdul Rahman Al Muftah, has strongly condemned attacks on countries not directly involved in the Iran–US–Israel conflict, calling such actions a clear violation of international law.

In a strong diplomatic statement in United Nation, Qatar reiterated its firm stance of neutrality in the ongoing regional conflict, warning against further escalation and violations of international law.

Addressing officials at the United Nations in Geneva, the Qatari envoy said that Doha has deliberately distanced itself from the hostilities since the beginning.

“We have dissociated ourselves from the outset from this war, and we have refused to be part of the escalation,” Al Muftah said, reaffirming Qatar's commitment to maintaining regional stability and peace.

While taking a jibe at Iran for launching attacks on its neighbouring countries, the Qatar representative to the UN said that such actions undermine peace and security in the region.

“To attack a state that is not a party to the conflict, and which has not allowed the use of its territory in the hostilities, undermines international peace and security,” she said.

Tehran, however, has accused the Gulf countries of providing the US with military bases to launch strikes.

The conflict in the Middle East escalated after US President Donald Trump announced strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and officials on Feb. 28, following failed talks. Iran responded by targeting Gulf states, including Qatar—despite historically friendly ties over the shared North Dome/South Pars gas field—hitting sites such as Al Udeid Air Base and Ras Laffan Industrial City.

Her remarks come amid rising tensions in the Middle East, with fears growing that the conflict could widen and draw in more nations.

Qatar, which has historically positioned itself as a mediator in regional disputes, has consistently called for restraint and dialogue among the conflicting parties.

Al Muftah also raised concerns over security threats faced by Qatar and other neighbouring countries, alleging that Iranian actions continue to target nations that have chosen to remain outside the conflict.

In recent years, Doha has played key roles in facilitating negotiations in multiple global conflicts, strengthening its image as a reliable intermediary. Qatar's latest remarks at the UN reflect the fragile security environment in the region and the urgent need for de-escalation.

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