Middle East Crisis: Maharashtra Govt Directs Setting Up Of 24/7 Helplines To Expand PNG Coverage

The Maharashtra government has directed city gas distribution companies to activate 24/7 helplines and increase the number of centres processing applications for piped natural gas connections, amid the impact of the West Asia crisis on global energy supply chains.

A Government Resolution (GR), issued by the Food and Civil Supplies Department on Friday, instructed companies to expand outreach and infrastructure to ensure wider PNG coverage across the state.

The GR said disruptions in global energy supply have affected petroleum product availability, leading to constraints in LPG supply, and emphasised the need to accelerate PNG connections as a short-term mitigation measure.

It directed city gas distribution (CGD) companies to operationalise 24-hour helplines for consumers and ensure citizens do not face inconvenience while applying for connections. The companies were also asked to increase the number of helplines and helpdesks based on city population and rising demand.

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Further, the GR instructed companies to expand ward-level centres to accept new PNG connection applications and to make both online and offline application systems widely available with adequate publicity.

"Housing societies, whether registered or proposed, as well as residents of constructed buildings, have been asked to submit collective or individual applications to facilitate faster rollout of PNG connections," the GR said.

The government also called for establishing information and assistance centres by municipal corporations, district supply officers and CGD firms, and mandated regular district-level reviews of progress.

"To monitor implementation, CGD companies must appoint district-level nodal officers and submit weekly progress reports on PNG pipeline expansion and connections, which will be consolidated and reviewed at the state level every Monday," it said.

The GR said the directions will remain in force until the prevailing global geopolitical situation stabilises.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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