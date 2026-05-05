MHT CET 2026 Answer Key Likely To Be Announced Soon; Check PCM, PCB Response Sheets On cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish the answer keys for the Maharashtra (MHT) CET 2026 online shortly. Media reports suggest that the provisional answer key will be released by early May 2026.

Students who participated in the PCM and PCB examinations will be required to download the answer key along with their response sheets from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The answer key enables students to confirm their correct answers and estimate their scores prior to the announcement of the official results. Candidates are advised to stay updated and have their login details ready to access the answer key as soon as it is released.

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MHCET 2026: Follow these steps to check & download results

Step 1. Visit the official MHT CET site at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2. Navigate to the candidate login section.

Step 3. Input your registered email address and password.

Step 4. Hit the "submit" button.

Step 5. The answer key, along with the response sheet and exam questions, will be displayed.

Step 6. Download and keep the answer key for future reference.

MH CET Answer key 2026

After reviewing the MHT CET answer key, candidates can gauge their scores based on the official grading criteria. If they notice any wrong answer, they will be permitted to contest it by submitting disputes within a specified timeframe.

Following the evaluation of all disputes, the final answer key will be published. The MHT CET result for 2026 will be determined using this final answer key. Candidates are encouraged to frequently monitor the official website for updates regarding the answer key, dispute period, and result announcement.

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Exam & Results dates

The examination dates for session 1 in PCM were held between April 11 and April 20, while the PCB examinations were conducted from April 21 to 26. For session 2, PCM exams are scheduled from May 12 to May 16, with the PCB exam being held on May 10 and 11.

As per the announced timetable, the result for session 1 is expected to be released in June 2026, and for session 2, the results will be available in July 2026. The specific timing for the announcement of results is yet to be determined.

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