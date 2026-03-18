MH CET Law 2026: Maharashtra CET Cell Extends 5-Year LLB Application Date To March 31

The Maharashtra State CET Cell has once again extended the registration deadline for the five-year integrated LLB program of the MH CET Law 2026. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications until March 31, 2026. According to the announcement, the application period for the 5-year LLB course has been extended following numerous requests from students.

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Follow these steps to apply for MHCET Law 2026

Step 1: Navigate to cetcell.mahacet.org, the official site.

Step 2: Click on "CET (Examination) portal for AY 2026" from the homepage to launch a new window.

Step 3: Choose "New User" to initiate the registration process.

Step 4: To set a password, input your registered "Email ID" and follow the guidelines.

Step 5: Register on the portal and provide your date of birth to acquire login credentials.

Step 6: You will receive an application number and password.

Step 7: Log back in and complete the MH CET Law 2026 5 Year LLB application form using this information.

Step 8: Upload the necessary documents and photos.

Step 9: Complete the application and submit it.

Step 10: Save and download the form for your records.

Also Read: Maharashtra CET 2026: Tomorrow Final Day To Register For MAH-MBA/MMS, MHT CET (PCM/PCB) Exams Fees & Exam Date

Candidates registering for the process must pay an online application fee of Rs 1,000 for Open category, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Outside Maharashtra State (OMS) candidates, or Rs 800 for Reserved category candidates, during form submission.

According to the official timetable published by the State CET Cell, the MH CET LLB five-year admission test is scheduled for May 8, 2026. Applicants are encouraged to finish the registration process ahead of the cutoff to prevent any last-minute complications.

Eligibility for MH CET Law 2026

Candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board with minimum aggregate marks of 45% for Open category, 40% for SC/ST candidates, and 42% for VJNT, SBC, OBC, and EWS categories.

Applicants are encouraged to frequently check the official website for news concerning the exam timetable, admission ticket, and subsequent announcements. As stated in the official notice, the registration period is set to conclude on March 31.

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