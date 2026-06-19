Medical Students Denied Leave Ahead Of NEET RE-Exam On June 21

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges and institutions across India not to grant leave to MBBS students on June 20 and 21, except in highly exceptional circumstances, ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21.

The directive, issued on June 18 following instructions from the Ministry of Education's Department of Higher Education, is part of a broader effort to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the nationwide medical entrance examination. The move comes after the original NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled over allegations of a paper leak and other irregularities.

According to the NMC, the restriction has been imposed to prevent potential malpractice, including proxy candidate schemes, exam leaks, and other unethical activities that could compromise the integrity of the examination process. The commission noted that during previous national-level entrance examinations, certain medical college students had been found involved in activities that affected the sanctity of the tests.

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Medical colleges have been instructed to remain on high alert, strengthen monitoring of student activities, and sensitise students against participating in illegal examination networks or other forms of misconduct. Similar restrictions had also been implemented ahead of the original NEET-UG examination held on May 3.

This order shows that authorities are taking exam security very seriously. By asking medical students to stay on campus and not take leave, the NMC aims to prevent any possible involvement in cheating, including the use of proxy candidates or organised exam-solving networks. While the measure is strict, it reflects the government's efforts to ensure a fair examination and rebuild public trust in the NEET-UG process after the controversy surrounding the cancelled exam.

This nationwide rollout shows that authorities are leaving no gaps in enforcement. By looping in state and Union Territory medical education departments alongside college deans, the NMC is ensuring that the leave ban is legally binding and uniformly enforced across both state-run and private medical institutions.

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