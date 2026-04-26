Manufacturing Hub To Emerge Along Ganga Expressway; Rs 46,660-Crore Investment Plans In 12 UP Districts

The Uttar Pradesh government will develop the Ganga Expressway -- to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29 -- as an "expressway-cum-industrial corridor" model, according to an official statement issued here on Sunday.

By linking infrastructure with industrial growth, the expressway is being developed as an Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Cluster (IMLC), it said.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority's plan, 12 industrial nodes are being developed along the 594-km expressway, with 6,507 acres of land identified.

So far, 987 investment proposals have been received, targeting nearly Rs 47,000 crore in investments. This initiative will create a new industrial development network across 12 districts, the statement said.

Under the IMLC plan, 12 nodes are being developed across these 12 districts along the corridor.

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These nodes will be in Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj.

Each node has been designed based on its geographical advantages and industrial potential to promote integrated growth in manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics.

Locations and areas for each node from Meerut to Prayagraj have been finalised, it said.

This strategic planning is set to transform the entire expressway into an "economic growth belt", it said, adding that the IMLC initiative has received a strong response from investors, with 987 expressions of interest already submitted.

The corridor will directly connect 12 districts, helping reduce regional disparities. Districts such as Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, and Pratapgarh are expected to witness rapid industrial growth, boosting local employment and economic activity, the statement added.

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