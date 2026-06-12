India Restricts Sale Of High-Speed Diesel, Motor Spirit At Retail Outlets For 90 Days

India has restricted institutional and commercial customers from purchasing motor spirit and high-speed diesel at retail outlets, directing them instead to source fuel requirements from their own consumer pumps, according to a government notification issued on Thursday.

The restrictions will remain in place for an initial period of up to 90 days unless revoked by a separate order.

Retail outlet dealers have been directed not to sell more than 200 litres of high-speed diesel to any single customer or vehicle per day. The notification also prohibits the resale of HSD purchased at retail outlets.

The move is aimed at preventing bulk diversion of subsidised or price-controlled fuel away from its intended end-users - individual consumers - toward commercial and institutional buyers who are expected to procure through dedicated channels.

Shares of oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. could be in focus following the development.

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