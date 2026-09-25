Major Landslide Strikes Rimbi In Sikkim, Over 30 Houses Affected

A major landslide struck the Rimbi area of Sikkim's Gyalshing district overnight, damaging more than 30 houses after heavy mudslides and debris swept down from the upper slopes, officials said on Friday.

A large quantities of mud, rock and debris came down from higher elevations and moved through the lower parts of Rimbi, engulfing homes along the way.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said he was "deeply saddened and concerned" by the situation, calling it serious and adding that the safety and well-being of residents remained the government's foremost priority.

"The Government stands firmly with the people of Rimbi during this difficult time," he said in a statement, adding that authorities had been directed to remain on high alert, closely monitor conditions and take every possible measure to protect the public.

He said he understood "the deep distress and uncertainty being faced by the residents", noting the difficulties had persisted "from the very beginning", and urged people to "remain vigilant, and stay safe during this torrential rain" and follow official advisories. "We stand with Rimbi," he said.

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Friday's landslide is the latest in a string of incidents to hit Rimbi and the neighbouring Singlitam area through September, as monsoon rains have repeatedly destabilised slopes in Gyalshing district.

Earlier landslides on 2 and 3 September damaged the Rimbi-Yuksom road, a key link for tourists visiting west Sikkim, prompting the evacuation of two households.

The situation worsened through the month, with 28 houses comprising 128 people evacuated to the Rimbi Gram Panchayat Kendra around mid-September as flooding aggravated the slide.

A separate midnight landslide in Upper Rimbi under the Yangthang constituency this month killed four people and left three missing, police said at the time.

District authorities, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and the District Disaster Management Authority, have been conducting repeated on-ground assessments of vulnerable households in the area.

The Rimbi-Yuksom road, which connects Melli, Khechuperi and Yuksom, remains a critical lifeline for the region and has suffered repeated damage through the ongoing monsoon season.

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