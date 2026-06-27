Maharashtra TET 2026 Postponed After Alleged Question Paper Leak, 4.28 Lakh Candidates Left Waiting

In a fresh incident concerning a purported leak of examination papers in Maharashtra, the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for Sunday has been postponed after the question paper was reportedly leaked nearly 24 hours prior to the exam

In an official announcement released on Saturday, the Maharashtra State Examination Council stated that the TET 2026 assessment, scheduled on June 28 at 1,028 venues statewide, has been delayed, upholding transparency and the integrity of the examination process.

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As per the council, based on confidential intel in the early hours of Saturday, the Bhiwandi Police conducted a raid at a site where several individuals were allegedly discovered in possession of pages from the sealed TET 2026 question paper packet. Maharashtra State Examination Council officials were promptly summoned to authenticate the material, leading to the filing of a criminal case at the Bhiwandi Police Station.

The council announced that the choice to delay the examination was made to guarantee that the assessment is carried out with total transparency and to allow for a comprehensive inquiry into the supposed leak.

Approximately 4.28 lakh hopeful educators from all over Maharashtra were anticipated to participate in the TET exam on Sunday. The postponement has resulted in countless candidates awaiting a new examination timetable.

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