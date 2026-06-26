CBSE Class 10 Second Board Results 2026 Expected Soon; Check Steps, Marking Scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Results 2026 shortly on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the Phase 2 examinations are awaiting the result announcement after the exams were held from May 15 to May 21.

Nearly 6.8 lakh students took the second board examination to improve their scores. While the board has not announced the result date and time, the declaration is expected soon, keeping lakhs of candidates on alert.

The second board examination is part of CBSE's new dual-exam system for Class 10, giving students another opportunity to improve their performance after the first board examination.

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How To Check

Students can download their scorecards by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Click on the "Class 10 Second Exam Results 2026" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: Click the submit button.

Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference.

According to CBSE data, 24,83,479 candidates registered for the first phase of the Class 10 board examinations, while 24,71,777 appeared.

Pass Criteria

CBSE follows a nine-point grading system for Class 10, with grades ranging from A1 to D2. Students awarded an E grade will have to reappear for the examination.

Candidates must secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass. Since most theory papers carry 80 marks, students generally need around 27 marks or more in the written examination, along with meeting other assessment requirements.

Earlier Results

CBSE declared the Class 10 Session 1 board examination results on April 16, 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 93.70%.

Girls recorded a pass percentage of 94.99%, while boys registered 92.60%.

The 2026 academic session also marks the introduction of CBSE's dual-exam board system for Class 10, allowing students to take a second board examination to improve their scores if they are not satisfied with their first attempt.

ALSO READ: Missed The UP-Board Compartment Exam Deadline? Students Get More Time To Apply

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