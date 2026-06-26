Missed The UP-Board Compartment Exam Deadline? Students Get More Time To Apply

The UP Board has extended the application deadline for the 2026 Class 10 improvement and compartment examination, as well as the Class 12 compartment examination, giving eligible students until June 30 to complete the process.

The extension comes after the original deadline was affected by consecutive bank and public holidays, giving students another opportunity to submit their applications online.

The board said candidates can now submit their application forms through the official website until midnight on June 30. It clarified that only the application deadline has been revised, while all other instructions issued in the June 4 notification remain unchanged.

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Why It Matters

The earlier deadline was June 27. However, the board decided to extend it because June 26 was observed as a holiday for Muharram and June 27 fell on the fourth Saturday, when banking institutions remained closed.

Eligible candidates who have not yet completed the application process can use the additional time without any changes to the existing eligibility conditions or application requirements.

What Next

Students must complete the online application process by midnight on June 30. The board has not announced any other changes to the examination schedule or application procedure.

This year, around 54.37 lakh students registered for the UP Board examinations, including 27.32 lakh for Class 10 and 27.05 lakh for Class 12. The examinations were held from February 18 to March 12, while evaluation took place between March 18 and April 4.

The overall pass percentage stood at 90.4% for Class 10 and 80.32% for Class 12.

Girls continued to outperform boys in both examinations. In Class 12, girls recorded a pass percentage of 86.32%, compared with 75.04% for boys.

In Class 10, 11,79,319 girls passed with a success rate of 93.76%, while 11,72,862 boys cleared the examination with a pass percentage of 87.30%.

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