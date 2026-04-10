Maharashtra RTE Lottery 2026: List To Be Declared Today On student.maharashtra.gov.in

The Maharashtra RTE Lottery Outcome 2026 will be announced today, signifying a crucial milestone in the admission journey for the academic year 2026–27, with countless individuals eagerly awaiting results.

The automated lottery procedure for admissions has been finalised successfully. Officials are set to release the official selection list on April 10, 2026. This year, a total of 2,89,609 applications have been submitted. Selected candidates will begin receiving SMS notifications starting today. The message will confirm whether the child has obtained admission. Parents can also download the allocation letter from the official site.

ALSO READ: KV Admissions 2026-27: Kendriya Vidyalaya Opens Applications — How To Apply? Check Age Criteria

Maharashtra RTE Lottery: Follow these steps to check & download the allocation letter

Step 1: Navigate to the official portal of the Maharashtra Education Department at student.maharashtra.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page, select the link that says "Details by Application" or "RTE Lottery Outcome 2026".

Step 3: Applicants will be sent to a new login page.

Step 4: Input the login credentials, such as Application Number.

Step 5: Fill in the captcha text and click on Submit.

Step 6: The Maharashtra RTE Outcome 2026 will display on your device screen.

Step 7: Download and print the allocation letter; it is essential for your admission process.

ALSO READ: Kendriya Vidyalaya 2026-27 Admissions Notification To Be Out Soon: Check Eligibility, Reservation

Admission window for allocated seats

Students chosen in the lottery must finalise admission within given timelines. The admission window is available from April 10 to April 20, 2026. During this timeframe, parents should visit designated schools for verification. Necessary documents must be submitted for successful seat confirmation. Officials have urged families to complete procedures within the specified deadline.

Total applications for RTE seats

The board has received a grand total of 2,89,332 applications for 1,14,826 open positions throughout the state. Official statistics indicate that 9,243 applications have been submitted for the 348 RTE institutions located in the Ahilya Nagar District, which offers 3,765 RTE positions. In the Dhule district, 99 schools provide 1,307 spots, while 73 RTE schools in Mumbai have made available 1,465 spots.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.