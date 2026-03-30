Maharashtra Rain Alert: Mumbai, Thane To Witness Rainfall This Week — Check IMD's Warning For Other Cities

Rainy week is set to finally begin in Maharashtra, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall till April 2. Starting Monday, some districts are expected to experience rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

Private weatherman Rushikesh Agre has also highlighted that cloudy skies are forming over Pune and the Western Ghats, with isolated showers possible today.

Also Read | IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rains In These States, Showers Likely Till March 31

“Mumbai Rains are also likely to join in midweek as rain intensity will gradually pick up tomorrow onwards in many parts of Maharashtra,” he posted on X on Monday.

Rainy week finally starts for Maharashtra! ⛈️⚡



Many cities will witness rain with thunderstorms in this week. Cloudy skies will form over Pune & Western Ghats, rain possible at isolated places for today. #MumbaiRains also likely to join in midweek as rain intensity will… — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) March 30, 2026

From Tuesday onwards, several districts across the state are likely to see moderate rain and thundershowers, according to the IMD. The weather agency has issued orange and yellow alerts for multiple districts, warning residents about heavy rainfall and strong winds.

IMD Yellow Alert:

According to the IMD, districts including Jalgaon, Nashik, Pune, Sangli, Sholapur, Latur, Dharashiv may witness “thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places” on Monday. As a result, the agency has issued a yellow alert for most of these districts till April 2.

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in Kolhapur, Jalna, Hingoli, among others on Tuesday. According to the agency, a yellow alert will remain in place for these districts, while some others will be on an orange alert.

IMD Orange Alert For These Cities

On Tuesday, some districts of Maharashtra such as Ahilyanagar, Sholapur, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, among others will likely experience “thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds ( 50-60kmph), hail at isolated places.” As a result, the IMD has placed these districts on an orange alert. Similar weather conditions will prevail in Jalgaon, Nashik, Pune, Satara, Jalna, among others on some days this week, triggering an orange alert by the IMD.

Day-Wise Rainfall Alert:

March 30: Yellow alert in Jalgaon, Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Jalna, Hingoli, etc. Orange alert in Ahilyanagar, Sholapur, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, among others.

March 31: Yellow alert in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Kolhapur, Satara, Hongoli, Gadchiroli, Nanded, Dharashiv, etc. Orange alert in Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Satara, Beed, Jalna, among others. Light to moderate rain showers are likely in Mumbai and Thane.

April 1: Light to moderate rain showers in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar. Additionally, except Washim, Buldhana and Akola, a yellow alert has been issued by the IMD for all the remaining districts, warning of “thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty winds (40-50kmph) at isolated places.”

April 2: Light showers predicted in Mumbai and Thane. Similar weather conditions are likely in Hingoli, Sangli, Satara, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Nanded. For the remaining districts, the IMD has issued a yellow alert.

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