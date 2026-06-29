Maharashtra Makes Marathi Language Compulsory For Classes 1 To 10 In Schools Of All Mediums

Maharashtra has mandated Marathi language teaching and examinations for students from Classes 1 to 10 in all schools, regardless of their medium of instruction or educational board, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse said on Monday, reported NDTV.

Responding to discussions during Question Hour in the state Assembly, Bhuse said the directive was being enforced under the Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language in Schools Act, 2020.

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He said the policy's gradual implementation process has now been completed across the state.

“Marathi examinations will definitely be conducted for every class,” Bhuse said, clarifying that the language would not remain a compulsory subject only on paper.

The minister said schools would have to appoint qualified Marathi teachers, while compliance would be monitored through regular inspections.

Complaints against institutions failing to teach Marathi would be investigated, he added.

“If a school does not implement the provisions, it will first be asked to rectify the violation. If it still fails to teach Marathi, a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh can be imposed. If there is continued non-compliance, the school's recognition can also be cancelled,” Bhuse said.

He said the provision to cancel recognition was introduced through a government resolution issued on April 17, 2026, making enforcement stricter.

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During the discussion, legislators sought tougher action against schools violating the rule.

Some members also demanded an increase in the penalty amount and questioned the number of institutions against which action had been taken so far.

Bhuse also said the government was examining a proposal to revive an international-standard Marathi education board.

He added that schools were expected to sing the state song “Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha” with due respect, similar to the National Anthem.

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