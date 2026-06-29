Major Security Scare Averted In Mumbai: How Police Foiled A Plot To 'Poison 15,000 People'

Mumbai Police foiled an alleged plot to poison thousands of people during a Muharram procession in the city's Byculla area, arresting a man who was distributing capsules laced with zinc phosphide, a highly toxic chemical used in rat poison.

The accused, identified as Fayyaz Premji, was detained near Rehmatabad Cemetery in the Reay Road area after several procession participants fell ill upon consuming the capsules he was distributing, claiming they were painkillers or immunity boosters, NDTV reported.

Mumbai Police DCP (Central Zone-I) Jayant Meena confirmed the seizure. "Last night, during the Moharram procession in the jurisdiction of Byculla Police Station, Mumbai Police noticed a suspicious man distributing... capsules," Meena told PTI.

Police sources told NDTV that Premji had conducted extensive research on Google and AI regarding the effects of various dosages of zinc phosphide on the human body and had easy access to the poison.

He got the idea after a massive rat infestation near his house in Pune, where the powder is commonly used to make rat poison pellets.

His behaviour raised suspicion among several women volunteers, who alerted police, the outlet reported. At least 11 people who had already consumed the capsules fell ill with symptoms including vomiting and stomach pain, but are now reported to be out of danger.

Premji, a resident of Viman Nagar in Pune, holds a BBA degree and used to work at his father's paint factory, according to NDTV.

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Investigators found he made 19 international trips between 2019 and 2025, including three visits to Iran within a 19-day span. His mother and sister currently live in Iran. Police are auditing his travel records and financial logs, though no foreign conspiracy has been formally established.

Neighbours told police Premji had reportedly "lost his mental balance" after his wife left him.

Police said he had reportedly ordered 30,000 capsules and 50 kilograms of zinc phosphide, and was carrying nearly 15,000 pills at the time of his arrest. He allegedly managed to get others to help distribute the capsules by telling them it was "noble work."

A case has been registered against Premji under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to causing hurt by poison with intent to commit an offence. He has been remanded to police custody as the investigation continues.

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