Maharashtra Day 2026: What's Open And What's Closed In Mumbai, Other Cities On May 1

Maharashtra Day 2026 will be celebrated on May 1 (Friday), marking the formation of the state of Maharashtra in 1960. This year, the occasion coincides with International Workers' Day and Buddha Purnima, making it significant across the country.

With a long weekend, travel activity and public movement are expected to rise.

Formation of Maharashtra in 1960,

‘Maharashtra Day' traces its origins to the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960, under which the erstwhile Bombay State was divided into Maharashtra and Gujarat along linguistic lines.

The formation followed the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement, a major political push for a separate Marathi-speaking state. The day reflects the state's cultural identity and political history.

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On the eve of the Maharashtra Day, celebrations are centred on official ceremonies and cultural programmes.

A parade is organised at Shivaji Park, attended by government officials and dignitaries. Across Maharashtra, cultural performances, flag hoisting ceremonies, and public events highlight the state's traditions and heritage.

What's Closed on May 1

As a public holiday, several services will remain shut:

Government offices and public institutions

Schools and colleges

Liquor shops (dry day observed)

Stock markets, including the National Stock Exchange of India and Bombay Stock Exchange

Banks across most parts of India, in line with RBI guidelines

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What Remains Open

Despite the holiday, several services will continue to function:

Tourist landmarks such as Marine Drive and Gateway of India

Temples, beaches, and monuments

Public transport services including local trains, metro, buses, and taxis, typically operating on holiday schedules

Maharashtra Day remains a blend of history and celebration, marked by official events, cultural programmes, and statewide observance.

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