LPG Supply Update: Domestic Deliveries Stable, Commercial Allocation Raised To 50%

The supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) continues to remain under close watch due to the prevailing geopolitical situation, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a release on Sunday. According to the ministry, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have taken a series of measures to ensure uninterrupted availability for domestic and priority commercial consumers.

Domestic LPG Supply Remains Normal

According to the government, there have been no reported dry-outs at LPG distributorships across the country. Domestic LPG deliveries are proceeding normally, with the majority of transactions being carried out through the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system. The released said that panic bookings, which were witnessed earlier amid supply apprehensions, have reduced.

Commercial LPG Supply Gradually Restored

On the commercial front, the government said that they have increased LPG allocations to meet essential demand. Earlier, a partial restoration of 20% commercial LPG supply was permitted. Subsequently, through a letter dated March 18, the Centre has proposed an additional 10% allocation to states and Union territories, based on ease of doing business reforms related to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) expansion.

The government, on March 21, approved an additional 20% allocation of commercial LPG to states and UTs. This takes the total commercial LPG allocation to 50%, including the PNG-linked component. The latest allocation is being prioritised for critical sectors such as restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing and dairy units, subsidised state-run canteens, community kitchens, and 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders for migrant labourers.

So far, 20 states and UTs have issued formal orders aligning with central guidelines. In other regions, PSU OMCs are directly releasing commercial LPG cylinders. Around 15,440 metric tonnes of commercial LPG has been uplifted by entities over the past eight days. Educational institutions and hospitals are being prioritised, accounting for nearly 50% of the total commercial allocation.

ALSO READ: Gas Shortage: Govt Increases Commercial LPG Allocation By 20% For Restaurants, Hotels

States, UTs Urged to Strengthen Monitoring

Under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and the LPG Control Order, 2000, state and UT governments have been told to curb hoarding, black marketing, and diversion. The Centre has urged strict vigilance, legal action against violators, locally tailored distribution mechanisms, and public advisories to prevent panic buying. As of now, 32 states and UTs have set up control rooms and district-level monitoring committees, with others asked to do so urgently.

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