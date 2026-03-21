Gas Shortage: Govt Increases Commercial LPG Allocation By 20% For Restaurants, Hotels

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday has allowed another 20% allocation of commercial LPG to states for priority sectors. After this the overall allocation has increased to 50%.

New 20% allocation is for restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens and food processing or dairy. The allocation is also for subsidized canteens and outlets run by State Government or local bodies.

This also includes 10% allocation based on ease of doing reforms for PNG expansion. Priority will be given to Educational Institution and Hospitals. The government added that around 50% of the total commercial LPG allocation is going to these sectors.

(This is a developing story.)

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