Lovely University Group Faces ED Action; AAP MP Ashok Mittal's Premises Searched

The Enforcement Directorate's investigation unit is conducting searches at multiple locations linked to the Lovely University Group, ED sources told NDTV Profit. The searches are underway at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar, Tetr College of Business and Masters' Union College of Business in Gurugram.

The action is being carried out under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the sources said. Around 10 locations across Gurugram and Jalandhar are being covered as part of the searches. Sources said that the premises of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Ashok Mittal are also being covered during the operation. Mittal recently replaced Raghav Chadha as AAP's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha.

The Lovely Group is owned by Mittal, who is the founder and chancellor of LPU and holds ownership along with his brothers Ramesh Mittal and Naresh Mittal. All the entities being searched are part of the same group.

According to the ED sources, all premises are being searched in connection with suspected FEMA violations linked to the above educational institutions, which are part of the same group—Lovely University Group.

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