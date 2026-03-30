Kerala CM Vijayan Urges PM Modi To Reconsider FCRA Bill, Flags Serious Concerns For Minority Institutions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing formal concerns regarding specific clauses related to minorities in the proposed bill of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

In his letter, the chief minister highlighted that specific clauses in the draft bill have sparked significant alarm among minority communities and religious institutions nationwide. Consequently, he urged the Central Government to reconsider proceeding with the proposed amendment.

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The bill mentioned that the registration certificate will be deemed cancelled if an application for renewal of FCRA is rejected or not processed within the stipulated time. Under these provisions, the Central Government would appoint a designated authority to take full control of all foreign contributions and their associated assets.

Vijayan highlighted that technical delays or procedural lapses in renewal applications could lead to cancellation of registration and temporary takeover of assets by the Centre, which was not the case in the existing FCRA, 2010.

The chief minister warned that even minor technical errors in the renewal process could lead to the confiscation of assets if registration is not completed on time. He emphasised that these concerns are particularly grave and valid given the recent reports of attacks on minority places of worship across the country.

Vijayan appealed for the apprehensions of minority groups and other stakeholders to be fully addressed before the bill proceeds any further.

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Minority organisations have voiced strong opposition to the new bill, which grants the Union Government sweeping powers. Under these provisions, the Centre could instantly deny renewals, cancel licenses, and seize full control over the institutions, funding, and physical assets of both NGOs and minority bodies.

Introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, seeks to update the 2010 Act. Its primary objective is to bolster transparency and accountability regarding foreign funding in India, ensuring stricter oversight of how international contributions are received and utilised across the country.

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