Kedarnath Temple Doors Open With Vedic Rituals, Marking Start of Pilgrimage Season | Watch Video

The sacred doors of Kedarnath Dham opened on Wednesday morning, filling the Himalayan air with the resonance of Vedic hymns as thousands of pilgrims gathered from every corner of India and beyond.

#WATCH | Kedarnath: The doors of Kedarnath Dham have been officially opened for devotees, accompanied by the chanting of Vedic hymns and traditional rituals.



Thousands of pilgrims from across India and around the globe have gathered at the shrine. pic.twitter.com/sXSnnjK94g — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2026



Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami officially announced the opening of the shrine's doors, extending a warm welcome to all devotees. In a post on X, CM Dhami said the temple doors were opened "with full rituals and Vedic mantra chanting," praying thatLord Kedar's blessings make every pilgrim's journey auspicious and blissful.

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The temple doors opened precisely at 8:00 am, in accordance with Vedic rituals, traditional customs, and Sanatan traditions.

The ancient stone structure of the temple was adorned magnificently for the occasion — the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) decorated the shrine with approximately 51 quintals (5,100 kg) of multi-coloured flowers sourced from across India and abroad.

The opening ceremony followed a grand tradition: a day prior, the Kedarnath Doli (palanquin) was carried in a ceremonial procession from Gaurikund to the temple, covering a challenging 16-kilometre trek on foot.

The Utsav Doli of Lord Kedarnath had departed from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, travelling through Phata and Gaurikund before reaching the temple treasury at Kedarnath Dham on Tuesday.

The opening marks a key milestone in the Char Dham Yatra 2026, with Badrinath Dham set to open next, on Thursaday. The pilgrimage had already begun with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Meanwhile, authorities have tightened security at the shrine this season. The use of mobile phones, drones, and cameras for videography has been completely banned within the temple premises.

Pilgrims have also been advised to carry heavy woolens, as temperatures near the high-altitude shrine remain close to freezing following recent snowfall.

For those unable to undertake the trek, helicopter services commenced today as well, operating from Guptkashi, Phata, and Sirsi, bookable exclusively through the IRCTC heliyatra portal.

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The reopening of Kedarnath, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva, is considered highly auspicious, drawing thousands of devotees each year who seek blessings at the sacred shrine. The temple is scheduled to remain open until November 11, 2026, after which it will close again for the winter season.

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