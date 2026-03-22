Karnataka Welfare Officer Dies By Suicide, Alleges Harassment In Video Sent Before Death

A social welfare officer in Karnataka's Tumakuru district died by suicide after recording a video in which he alleged harassment by a senior official from his department, according to available information.



The deceased, identified as Mallikarjun, was serving as an assistant director in the Social Welfare Department. He was found hanging inside the department office located in the Appa Bande area of Pavagada on Friday evening.



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Before his death, Mallikarjun recorded a video and sent it to his colleagues. In the video, he stated that he was being harassed by a senior official, identified as Krishnappa, who serves as the district director of the department.



He said that the alleged harassment forced him to take the extreme step.



Speaking about his family in the video, he expressed concern for their well-being and said, “My mother, my wife, my children - my entire family has taken care of me well. They respected me. But I had responsibilities towards them. I wanted to support them more, but I am not able to do that.”



He further added, “Due to harassment by Krishnappa from the social welfare department, I am forced to take this step. God will punish him. As his family is not responsible, my family should not seek revenge. God and the law will definitely punish him.”



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Mallikarjun was a native of Gunderlahalli in Pavagada taluk. In his message, he acknowledged the care and support given by his family and indicated that he felt unable to continue fulfilling his responsibilities towards them.

He also clearly stated that his family members should not take revenge against anyone, reiterating that justice would be delivered through lawful means.

Police in Pavagada have initiated an investigation into the incident. Further inquiry is underway to examine the allegations mentioned in the video and the circumstances leading to his death.

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